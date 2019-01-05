Angie Lois Costello, 75 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at St, Mary’s Hospital on January 2, 2019. Angie was the daughter of the late Lemon Guilliams and the late Okie Susan Nichols Guilliams. Angie was born in Roanoke, VA on November 9, 1943. She worked at Giant Foods for 32 years until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed shopping, flower arrangements, cooking and being with family.

Angie is survived by her loving husband, James Costello; her daughter, Susan LaDue; her sister, Joyce Webb of Roanoke, VA; stepsons, Mathew and Adam Costello, grandchildren, Nicole LaDue, Garisan LaDue and step grandson, Justin Costello.

Family will receive friends for Angie’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, January 8th from 6 to 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 9th at 10am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD with Pastor Derek Yelton officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Hughesville Baptist Church, 8500 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 in Angie’s name.

