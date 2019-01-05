Chief Petty Officer Allen Eugene Glenn, 65, of Great Mills, MD passed away on January 3, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 20, 1953 in Lansing, MI to the late William Fred Glenn and Dorothy Marguerite Church.

In 1971 Allen enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement May 31, 1992. During his service he earned numerous awards and medals. He was employed as a dedicated Senior Logistics Analyst with Eagle Systems since April 1993. On June 14, 2003 he married his beloved wife, Minnie Elizabeth Glenn in Greenville, TX. Together they have celebrated over 15 wonderful years of marriage. He enjoyed traveling the globe, which included both the Eastern/Western Mediterranean, South America, Iceland, Sicily, Okinawa, Diego Garcia, Bermuda, and the Azores, but his favorite destination was Rota, Spain. He was an avid reader of fiction novels and a dedicated NASCAR fan, attending many races with his longtime friend Brad Stair. He was a member of VFW Post 2632, American Legion Post 255 and a past member of the Fleet Reserve.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Jodi Lee Justis (Justin) of Lexington Park, MD and Jed Powell (Leslie) of Commerce, TX; his siblings: Bill Glenn of MI, Gary Martin Glenn (Debbie) of Kerrville, TX, Pamella Sue Campbell of Fleming Island, FL, Robert Arthur (Gerri) of Mackinaw City, MI, Beth Ann Ray (James) of Eaton Rapids, MI, Janet Marie Kendall (Steven) of Eaton Rapids, MI; his grandchildren: Preston Kyle Baldwin, Jacie Taylor Baldwin, Baylor Alan Justis, Kinley Nicole Powell, Rilyn Lark Powell, Summer Rose Powell, and Eli Colton Powell. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Lynn Cowing and Mary Lou Butler.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Father Paul Nguyen at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Chapel and Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD and the Veterans Support Center of American (VSCOA PAWS), 22121 Royal Oak Road, Quantico, MD 21856.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.