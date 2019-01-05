Marjorie Elizabeth Williams, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 19, 2018. Marjorie was born in Washington, DC on November 23, 1938 to Charles and Margie Thaxton. Marjorie grew up in DC, going to school at St. Peter’s Catholic School. She enjoyed exploring the city, roller skating and singing in the school choir.

She married her beloved husband, Robert Leroy Williams, Sr. on May 14, 1953. They had 5 children; Robert Leroy Williams, Jr., wife Terry, Sandra Lee Woodford, husband, Jack, Sherry Jean Fazzolari, Donald Alan Williams, wife Tess, and Cindy Marie Eisenman, husband Steven. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Marjorie was a mother who was very involved with her children. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Sandette

Majorette Group, and school activities. She enjoyed taking her children fishing and crabbing.

After her husband’s death and her children had grown, Marjorie attended Southern Maryland Community College and received her degree in Nursing. She worked at Southern Maryland Hospital, Calvert Nursing Home and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. She also worked as a Hospice Nurse and did private care.

Marjorie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a faithful servant and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She served on the Altar Guild and for many years was the Coordinator of the Communion Stewards. Marjorie’s greatest joy was singing in the Church Choir. She was a member of the Chancel Choir for over 50 years.

Marjorie also sang with several other groups, the VA Medical Group, the Patuxent Pearls and the Variety Singers.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie in January at Trinity United Methodist Church, located in Prince Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.