Charles Wesley “Charley” Tarner, 63, of Churchton passed away December 23, 2018 at Prince George’s Hospital Center. He was born January 15, 1955 in Ft. Meade, MD to Carl Franklin and Miyoko (Nakagawa) Tarner. Charley was raised in Capitol Heights and has lived in Churchton for the past 27 years. He served in the United States Army before being honorably discharged after serving in Vietnam. Charley owned and operated C and T Inc., a home remodeling business for many years before going to work for CroppMetcalfe as a master HVAC technician and installer. He was also a journeyman plumber and helped with remodeling during is 13 years with CroppMetcalfe. Charley enjoyed fishing, being on the water, shooting pool, taking vacations to Ocean City for the car and bike shows and spending time with family and dog Buster. Charley will be remembered as a wonderful father and Pop-Pop, who was hardworking, kind hearted and had a great sense of humor.

Charley is survived by his wife Sharon R. Reid of Churchton, stepsons Joseph Vaissi of Shady Side and Matthew Vaissi of Churchton, grandchildren Bryant and Madison Vaissi, nephew Joseph Lee Goodwin and wife Jill of Chesapeake Beach, nieces Shelly, Krystal and Sabrina, sisters Keiko Tarner, Theresa Newman, Linda Tarner and Bernice Lynch and daughter in law Lauren Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Jason Poe and sister Jennifer Goodwin.