Stephanie Michelle Greenwell, 26, of Shady Side passed away January 2, 2019. She was born November 2, 1992 in Annapolis to Stephen Matthew and Crystal Lawrence Greenwell. Stephanie was raised in Shady Side and attended Shady Side Elementary and Southern Middle and High Schools. She worked as an intern at the Architect of the Capital, and was also a caregiver for her younger siblings. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, swimming, camping, skiing, music and most of all being with her family.

She is survived by her parents Crystal Lawrence-Greenwell and Stephen, Greenwell Sr., and siblings Stephen M. Greenwell, Jr., Kelsey A. Greenwell, Allison M. Greenwell, Laszlo “Endy” Graf, Jr. and Janine M. Graf. Also surviving are her grandmother Bonita A. Randall of Chesapeake Beach as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Stephanie was preceded in death by grandparents Marvin J. Lawrence, Judy and Thomas Greenwell and Donald Randall.