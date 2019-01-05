Herbert Lyons Nesbitt, Jr., 80, of North Beach passed away January 1, 2019 at Calvert County Nursing Center. He was born April 27, 1938 in Cumberland, MD to Herbert Lyons, Sr. and Helen Geneva (Cook) Nesbitt. He graduated from Allegany High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force. Herbert married Donna Rae Miller on November 25, 1961 and they lived in Cumberland until moving to Churchton in 1988, and to North Beach in 2004. He was employed as a factory worker in the textile industry in Cumberland, and also worked as a guard at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, retiring in 2003. Herbert was a member of the American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially Ocean City, fishing, and being with his family especially his grandchildren.

Herbert is survived by his wife Donna R. Nesbitt, daughters Michele L Pennel and husband Gary Hamilton of Cumberland and Kelly S. Toepper and husband Tim of North Beach, and a son John R. Nesbitt of North Beach. Also surviving are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother J. Roger Nesbitt.