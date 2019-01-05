James Joseph “Jimmy” Paddy, Jr., 70, of North Beach passed away January 3, 2019. He was born August 3, 1948 in Prince Frederick to James Joseph and Marilyn (Enos) Paddy. Jimmy was raised in Chesapeake Beach and attended Beach Elementary, and Calvert Junior and High Schools, graduating in 1966. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps., serving in Vietnam and earning the National Defense and Vietnam Service Medals. He married Karen S. Nicholson on August 24, 1974 and they made their home in North Beach. He was employed as a Carpenter with Washington D.C. Local 1145 Carpenter’s Union. He was also active in supporting numerous veteran organizations. Jimmy enjoyed golfing, fishing, sport shooting, collecting tools and sharing his knowledge of carpentry. He also loved playing cards and KENO, socializing, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Karen Sue Paddy, mother Marilyn Crider of Chesapeake Beach, daughters Michele R. Eslick and husband Eric of Centreville and Krystle M. Stone and husband James of North Beach. Also surviving are grandsons Carter James and Cooper David Eslick, brothers Donald Lee and William Earl Paddy and a sister Barbara Paddy, all of Chesapeake Beach and his furry companion Sarge.

Jimmy’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, you may honor his memory by donating to the veterans support organizations listed below

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, at 29449 Charlotte Hall, Charlotte Hall MD 20622., website: http://www.charhall.org/

Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka KS 66675., website: http://woundedwarriorproject.org

K9s for Warriors., website: https://www.k9sforwarriors.org