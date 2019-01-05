Eleanor Elizabeth “Teanie” Selig, 83, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away at her home on January 4, 2019. She was born April 10, 1935 in Island Creek, Maryland to the late John Douglas and Nellie Hooper Ramsey. Beside her parents, Teanie is preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Elliott, Russell Ramsey, Page Ramsey, and Wayne Ramsey.

Teanie was raised in Calvert County and after graduating from Calvert High School, she moved to Annapolis to work as a telephone operator, living in the YWCA with some of her co-workers. It was there that she met and started dating Allen Robert Selig, with whom on October 29, 1954, Teanie eloped with and married. The wedding took place in Trinity United Methodist Church on West Street in Annapolis. After about a year, they couple moved to Calvert County to live with her parents, and Teanie went to work as an operator for Calvert Memorial Hospital, where she remained for about 20 years.

Teanie was an active member of Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Prince Frederick. She loved Gospel and Bluegrass music and talking on the telephone.

Teanie is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Allen Robert Selig, Sr., devoted mother of Allen Robert Selig, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Russell Wayne Selig and his wife Catherine, Patricia Lynn Vetterle and her husband Paul and Cathy Anne Sharkey. Grandmother of Jessica J. Adams and her husband Tom, Kristin M. Selig, Matthew A. Selig, Amber M. Selig, and Fallon B. Figueroa. Great Grandmother of, Austin, Brooklyn, Grady, and Susan, she is also survived by her brother J. Douglas Ramsey.

The family will receive friends on Sunday January 6, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church, 890 Solomons Island Road South, Prince Frederick, MD where services will be held on Monday January 7, 2019 at 11AM.

Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.