Huntingtown Man Charged with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Arrest

On Thursday, December 17, 2018 Deputy Crum from the Calvert County Sheriff Office initiated a traffic on Southern Maryland Blvd in the area of Doris Drive in Owings.

As Deputy Crum approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

The driver, identified as Cardell Rashaun Della, 31 of Huntingtown, became uncooperative and would not comply with any orders given by the officer.

Della was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. A probable cause search revealed an envelope with marijuana inside, a partially smoked marijuana joint, and drug paraphernalia.

Della was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with failure to obey reasonable/lawful order, resisting/interfering with arrest, and obstructing/hindering.

Della was released a short while later on his on recognizance and is due in district court on January 17, 2018.