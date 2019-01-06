2018 Squad Member of the Year Awarded to County Volunteer EMS Chief Guy Yesse
County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne
County Volunteer EMS Chief Guy Yesse received the 2018 Dr. Henry L. Burke Memorial Service Award recognizing him for his distinguished service to the Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services and it’s member departments during the 2019 Installation of Officers Banquet on Friday evening.
Congratulations to Chief Yesse, well deserved award.
County EMS Chief Yesse and Waldorf EMS Chief Lewis
Waldorf VFD President Edwards and EMS Chief Yesse
County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne
