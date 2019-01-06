2018 Squad Member of the Year Awarded to County Volunteer EMS Chief Guy Yesse

January 6, 2019
County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne

County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne

County Volunteer EMS Chief Guy Yesse received the 2018 Dr. Henry L. Burke Memorial Service Award recognizing him for his distinguished service to the Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services and it’s member departments during the 2019 Installation of Officers Banquet on Friday evening.

Congratulations to Chief Yesse, well deserved award.

County EMS Chief Yesse and Waldorf EMS Chief Lewis

County EMS Chief Yesse and Waldorf EMS Chief Lewis

Waldorf VFD President Edwards and EMS Chief Yesse

Waldorf VFD President Edwards and EMS Chief Yesse

County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne

County EMS Chief Yesse and wife Joanne

 

This entry was posted on January 6, 2019 at 1:20 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Good News, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.