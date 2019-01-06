The Maryland State Firemen’s Association Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President Jacqueline Olson

January 6, 2019
Jacqueline Olson

Jacqueline Olson

The Maryland State Firemen’s Association deeply regrets to announce the sudden passing of Past President (2013-2014) Jacqueline Olson.

Jackie is the wife of Chief Jay Olson and mother of Lieutenant Tyler Olson of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company.

Jackie is a life member of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company, joining on September 1, 1990.

Jackie was the Volunteer Coordinator for the Anne Arundel Fire Department and also served as President of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Association.

Please keep her family, friends, and brothers and sisters in your prayers during this difficult time.

Jacqueline Olson

Jacqueline Olson

This entry was posted on January 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Community, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.