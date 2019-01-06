UPDATE: MISSING PERSON LOCATED – Photos Removed – Charles County

UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON: Detectives have developed information that Ms. Hartsock left her house on her own and is not nor was in any danger. We are no longer searching for her.

Thank you for your assistance and for sharing.

1/6/2019: Saturday, January 5, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Bridle Path Drive in Waldorf for the report of a missing person.

Regina Lou Hartsock, 54, was reported missing by her husband who arrived home from work to discover she was not there. Her purse, keys and cellphone were inside, but her coat was missing. Her car was parked in the driveway. Hartsock was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. Officers canvassed the area by foot, ATV’s, and by using police K9s. In addition, drones operated by the CCSO were deployed and the Maryland State Police assisted and utilized a helicopter with infrared cameras.

Hartsock is described as 5’7”, 180 lbs., has shoulder length brown hair, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a plum-colored coat.

Photos of Hartsock were captured on their home security system earlier in the day and show what she may have been wearing.

Detectives are pursuing all investigative leads and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective C. Buchanan at (301) 932-2222 or (301) 609-6477.

