Thomas Manning “Tommy” , 71

Thomas Manning Combs (AKA Robert James Alexander Cornelius Candela Caldwell Cox Combs), 71, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 12, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Frank Alexander and Dorothy Schott Combs. Tommy attended St. Mary’s Ryken H.S. and graduated in 1966. He held many positions at First National Bank of St. Mary’s including Vice President, later opening an excavating company, he spent many years in the field with Bob’s Excavating and Bay Country Contractors and then finished his career as a mortgage banker with his son, Steve. He was an elected member of the Leonardtown Council and treasured his time serving the citizens of the town.

Tommy loved life and lived it to the fullest. Tommy and his brothers and sister grew up in a town of innocence, where your imagination would carry you as far as the eye could see. He explored the woods and hunted. He knew every nook and cranny of the town, every house, and what each house was cooking for dinner. He knew everybody by name, and everybody knew him. Of course, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. He ran the streets of Leonardtown foot loose, carefree where every neighborhood mom was a disciplinarian and acted on it when needed. As he grew older, his state of mind and his antics did not change just the places it happen. He was always up for a game of Pitch, beer, and the company of lifelong friends. You did not have to ask him twice to get a beer or two which would be accompanied by hours of storytelling and laughter. Tommy loved a crowd, loved performing and loved joking around. Certainly, there was a serious side to Tommy and as his children found out you did not want to be on that side of him.

Tommy was best known for his BIG stature, Big personality and large HEART – always inevitably the life of the party. He is loved and is survived by the love of his life, Jani Combs, his children, Stephen (Corey), Lauren (Stuart), David (Tiffany), Nathaniel (Paulina) and Joshua (Christina) along with his 12 incredibly cherished grandchildren. Tommy was dedicated to his family, country and the BEST town in the world, Leonardtown, MD.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 5:00 Pm to 8:00 Pm with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Combs, Joshua Combs, Nathaniel Combs, David Rowe, Stuart Peterson and Ethan Quinlan.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 50 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Manning “Tommy” Combs, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.