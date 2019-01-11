Couple Arrested After Police Find Heroin and Syringes During Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, December 29, 2018 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Trooper Kelly of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the area of Stoakley Road, in Prince Frederick, to assist Corporal Newcomer with a traffic stop.

Corporal Newcomer advised Trooper Kelly that he was following a black GMC truck southbound on Maryland Route 4 and observed the vehicle cross the fog line on the right side of the road on two separate occasions and the driver’s side, side-view mirror is also broken.

The troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and the driver was identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Kacy Leeanne Kearns, 30 of Hughesville, and the passenger was identified as Julian Christopher Grant, 28 of Prince Frederick.

Initially Grant provided a false name to troopers when he was asked to identify himself. While troopers were speaking with Kearns and Grant, police noticed an orange syringe cap on Grant’s lap. When asked what the cap was, Grant told police that it was “nothing” as he pushed the cap off his lap to the floor.

Troopers directed Kearns and Grant to exit the vehicle and requested a K-9 scan of the vehicle. At approximately 10:43 p.m. the K-9 scan was conducted of the vehicle with a positive alert for CDS. A search of the vehicle was conducted and police seized five metal spoons containing suspected heroin, four hypodermic syringes containing suspected heroin, and twenty clear capsules containing suspected heroin.

Kearns and Grant were both arrested and charged with CDS: posses-not marijuana, CDS: poss paraphernalia, and CDS admin equip poss/dist.

On December 30, 2018 Kearns was released on her own recognizance and is due in district court on March 8, 2019. Grant was released on a $5,000 bond on December 30, 2018 and is due in district court March 8, 2019.

