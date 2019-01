The men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Justin Dudley, Erik Fleenor, Jayden Fritch Wooge and Seth Robles upon their graduation Friday evening of Session 60 of the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.



