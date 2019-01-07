Prince George’s Police Department Officer Suspended During Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Assault

Metro Transit Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault involving one of our patrol officers.

The assault is alleged to have occurred outside of the New Carrollton Metro Station just before 5:00 am on Friday, January 4, 2019.

The involved-officer was on-duty. A woman claims the officer inappropriately touched her. Metro Transit Police say the officer is fully cooperating with the investigation.

As soon as the woman made the allegation, Metro Transit Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division began separate investigations. Metro Transit Police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the Metro station as part of their investigation.

As is standard when allegations involve criminal wrongdoing, the officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to call Metro Transit Police detectives at 301-955-5000.