Male Flown to Trauma Center After ATV Accident in Mechanicsville

January 8, 2019

On Sunday, January 6, 2019 at approximately 3:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, at the Maryland International Raceway for the reported impaling/traumatic injury.

Dispatch advised responding units that the 911 callers reported fire and rescue personnel will need to access the victim from Maryland International Raceway through a path, and will need bolt cutters to get to them.

An ambulance from (AAA) American Ambulance Association was on scene reporting an unknown aged male had a penetrating injury to the neck after a 4-wheeler accident, and was requesting a helicopter due to his injuries.

The single patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.


