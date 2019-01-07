Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest and Largest Heroin Seizure Ever in Southern Maryland Area

Over the past several months the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), conducted an ongoing drug investigation, which led to a significant arrest.
On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, multiple search warrants were executed in the Washington, D.C. area. During a search warrant in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast, officers seized more than 40 kilos of heroin laced with fentanyl, over 40 pounds of marijuana, and six (6) semiautomatic handguns, which are pictured.
On Thursday, January 3, 2019, pursuant to United States District Court arrest warrant 46 year-old Linwood Douglas Thorne of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute One Kilogram or More of Heroin, Using, Carrying and Possessing a Firearm during a drug trafficking Offense, and Forfeiture.
During today’s press conference, MPD Chief Newsham stated that, “During this opioid crisis that many of our communities in Washington, DC are suffering from, we are thankful to get this large amount of heroin off the streets that will hopefully prevent deaths in our city. Anyone who is selling illegal firearms in our community is contributing to the violence we see in our community.”
“Because we have removed this heroin from our streets, we know that we have saved lives. For too many years, heroin has been a scourge in our community; it’s torn up families, and in recent years, it has become even more deadly,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for this focus and for removing these drugs and guns from our community.”
This matter was investigated by the FBI WFO’s Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force (SSVGTF), ATF – Washington Field Office and MPD. The SSVGTF is composed of FBI Agents, ATF Agents, U.S. Park Police Detectives, and MPD Detectives. The task force is focused on disrupting and dismantling the most violent and dangerous gangs and street crews in the District of Columbia.
Didn’t know North East DC was close to SoMD.
YES!!! Great Job getting this scum off the streets!
How do you get “southern Maryland” …out of a bust in D.C.?
Good work!
Hip hip hooray. Get this crap off all or streets with the quickness
To everyone asking what does DC have to to with Somd, I’m willing to bet that the majority of the drugs in that bust would have ended up in Somd if it wasn’t seized.
SOMD might as well be DC,its worse as far as crime thanks to these judges who refuse to put people in jail and keep the revolving door of crime going. Will only get worse.