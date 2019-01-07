Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest and Largest Heroin Seizure Ever in Southern Maryland Area

Over the past several months the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), conducted an ongoing drug investigation, which led to a significant arrest.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, multiple search warrants were executed in the Washington, D.C. area. During a search warrant in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast, officers seized more than 40 kilos of heroin laced with fentanyl, over 40 pounds of marijuana, and six (6) semiautomatic handguns, which are pictured.

On Thursday, January 3, 2019, pursuant to United States District Court arrest warrant 46 year-old Linwood Douglas Thorne of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute One Kilogram or More of Heroin, Using, Carrying and Possessing a Firearm during a drug trafficking Offense, and Forfeiture.

During today’s press conference, MPD Chief Newsham stated that, “During this opioid crisis that many of our communities in Washington, DC are suffering from, we are thankful to get this large amount of heroin off the streets that will hopefully prevent deaths in our city. Anyone who is selling illegal firearms in our community is contributing to the violence we see in our community.”

“Violence erupts when guns and drugs meet, and this case had plenty of both,” stated Special Agent in Charge Thomas L. Chittum III from the ATF Washington Field Division. “ATF is committed to working with our partners to reduce violent crime and make America safer by removing illegal firearms and dangerous drugs from our streets. This investigation is a great example of how we are doing just that. I hope it serves as a reminder to others that if you use or carry illegal firearms, we will do everything in our power to lock you up to protect the law abiding citizens of this community.”

“Because we have removed this heroin from our streets, we know that we have saved lives. For too many years, heroin has been a scourge in our community; it’s torn up families, and in recent years, it has become even more deadly,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for this focus and for removing these drugs and guns from our community.”

This matter was investigated by the FBI WFO’s Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force (SSVGTF), ATF – Washington Field Office and MPD. The SSVGTF is composed of FBI Agents, ATF Agents, U.S. Park Police Detectives, and MPD Detectives. The task force is focused on disrupting and dismantling the most violent and dangerous gangs and street crews in the District of Columbia.

