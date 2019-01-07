Police Investigating Dirt Bike Accident in Dunkirk That Left 18-Year-Old in Critical Condition

On Sunday, January 6, 2019, Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 4134 Ferry Landing Road, in Dunkirk, for the report of a collision involving 2 dirt bikes.

Upon arrival it was determined that a Yamaha dirt bike operated by Michael Paul Wolford, 18, of Huntingtown, and a Suzuki dirt bike operated by Durelle Antawne Evans, 28, of Lothian, collided.

Both operators sustained serious injuries.

Wolford was flow from the scene to Prince Georges Shock Trauma where he is currently in critical condition.

Evans was ground transported to Washington Med Star hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Members of the Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating the Collison.

Anyone with information reference this collision please contact Dfc. J.M. Hardesty of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountyMD.Gov.