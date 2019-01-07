Two Men Arrested in Callaway on Drug Charges While Driving Around with Infant Child in the Vehicle

On January 3, 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit, along with the COPS Unit and Sheriff’s Office K-9, conducted a vehicle stop in the 20700 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Callaway, in reference to an ongoing investigation.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Javonta Christopher King, 24, of Lexington Park, and the front seat passenger was identified as Kentwuan Lionel Wills, 21, with no fixed address. Also in the vehicle was an infant child.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 positively alerted on the vehicle during a scan, and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a digital scale with white powdery residue, and a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine was located in the vehicle.

Wills was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of Driving While Suspended. Located in Wills’ pants was a folded lottery ticket which contained a powdery residue: suspected Ecstasy.

Wills was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia. Once at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, three baggies of suspected cocaine were located hidden in Wills’ underwear. Wills was also charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, and served the outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended.

King was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

Additional charges are pending review with the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office.

