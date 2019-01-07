Heads up, Commuters: Busy Capital Beltway Ramp in Prince George’s to Close this Week

As part of the continuing effort to keep bridges safe and traffic moving, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will replace the I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway) Bridges over MD 214 (Central Avenue) in Largo beginning mid-December. The $26 million project will be complete by the end of 2021.

The bridges were originally constructed in 1963 and widened in 1971. While safe for travel, the bridges have reached the end of their reliable service life and need replacement. In addition to replacing the I-95/I-495 bridges over Central Avenue, MDOT SHA will add needed capacity under the structures to help reduce daily congestion. Other projects aspects include:

• Adding another lane on westbound MD 214 between interchange ramps;

• Constructing a bicycle-compatible shoulder on eastbound MD 214 between interchange ramps;

• Replacing a 54-inch water main at the interchange; and

• Reconstructing the concrete median barrier.

To perform the work on the bridges and keep workers and drivers safe, MDOT SHA’s contractor, Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. of York, Pa., will close and temporarily detour traffic for the duration of the project on the following ramps:

• In early January, crews will close the ramp from southbound I-95/I-495 to eastbound MD 214 and detour traffic using southbound I-95/I-495 to southbound MD 202 (Largo Road), which has an average daily traffic volume of 11,450. Motorists will be guided on southbound MD 202 to eastbound MD 214. This ramp has an average daily traffic volume of 9,550 vehicle per day.

• In mid-January, crews will close the ramp from eastbound MD 214 to northbound I-95/I-495 and detour traffic using eastbound MD 214 to northbound MD 202 to westbound MD 214 and back to northbound I-95/I-495. This ramp has an average daily traffic volume of 10,025 vehicle per day.

MDOT SHA will wait for the end of the Washington Redskins regular season to initiate ramp closures and detours. Crews will re-time traffic signals on MD 202 and MD 214 to provide additional through time to accommodate for the ramp closures.

Crews are permitted to close lanes and work on all roads within the work zone weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday nights through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and

5 a.m. Additional lane closures and work hours may be necessary to expedite all phases of work and keep the project on schedule.

Approximately 225,000 vehicles travel this section of I-95/I-495 daily and 72,000 use MD 214 on average each day. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as MD 202, MD 193 (Enterprise Road) or MD 704 (Martin Luther King Highway) throughout the project duration.

This project joins other I-95/I-495 bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects at Suitland Road, Suitland Parkway and Temple Hill Road. These projects will ensure decades of reliable service for thousands of drivers and assures economic vitality in the region.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

