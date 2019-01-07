Thompson Promoted to Assistant Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center

Mary Ann Thompson, a longtime employee of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, has been promoted to Assistant Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Thompson, formerly the Support Services Manager of the detention center, was promoted on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

“Congratulations,” Sheriff Tim Cameron told Thompson on Friday when the news was announced. “It’s well deserved. I’m excited for you,” he said.

Thompson began with the Corrections Division of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in November 1989. Most recently serving as the Support Services Manager for the detention center, Thompson provided professional guidance and direction in planning, leadership and management of the 230-bed facility ensuring the custody, security and the welfare of inmates in compliance with local, state and federal laws.

As the Assistant Warden, those duties will continue and expand, responsible for program management of the inmate population and effective and efficient operation of the jail.

Thompson said of the promotion, “Without a doubt, the Corrections profession is quite challenging. However, it is also very gratifying. Truly no two days are the same. But, there is no greater reward than knowing a positive difference is being made in the lives of those who are incarcerated and most importantly, their families and their children.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Sheriff Tim Cameron, Major Mike Merican, Assistant Sheriff, and Corrections Major Deb Diedrich, Warden, and the dedicated Correctional Officers, civilians, contractual staff and volunteers of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to improve our community,” Thompson said.

“Mary Ann’s dedication to the Sheriff’s Office is beyond reproach,” Sheriff Cameron said. “Along with Major Diedrich, we are extremely fortunate to continue to have Thompson’s level of expertise and experience in the Corrections Division. Those incarcerated at the detention center aren’t just inmates; they are members of the St. Mary’s County community who will be returning to the community. Inmates aren’t just warehoused at our jail. There are multiple programs available there to improve their lives through continuing education or addiction treatment.”

