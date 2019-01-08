UPDATE: Wanted Individual LOCATED: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – William Luke Ellis Jr.

January 8, 2019
William Luke Ellis Jr., 24, of Great Mills

UPDATE 1/8/2019: William Luke Ellis Jr., was located and arrested.

1/7/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of William Luke Ellis Jr., 24, of Great Mills.

Ellis has outstanding warrants for Theft and Failure to Appear/Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.

Ellis has brown hair, blue eyes and is 6’2” in height and weighs 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Luke Ellis Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

