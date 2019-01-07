Edwin W. Bowling, Sr., of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 17, 1939, and was the son of the late Benjamin T. and Lessie G. Bowling.

Edwin is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Muriel P. Bowling; his five children: Edwin, Jr. (Nancy), Gerald (Ann), Robin Starinieri (Michael), Dinah Kay Caudle (Fred), and Mark (Lori); and twelve grandchildren: Brandy (Jeffrey), Tyler, Jordon (Heather), Jennifer (James), Amy, Christopher, Madison (Cody), David (Amanda), Dylan (Nicole), Shelby (Zachary), Molly and Megan. He has ten great grandchildren: Ashlynn, Charlotte, David Jacob, Mackenzie, Caden, Emma, Alexander, Nolan, Allison, Abigail, and the eleventh great-grandchild is expected in July. Additionally, Edwin is survived by his siblings: Jean, Patsy (Fred), Calvin (Mary Pat) and sister in-law, Helen. He is preceded in death by his brother Benjamin L. and brother in-law, Joseph (Pete) Barbour.

Edwin was a lifelong resident of Charles County. In addition to working on the family farm, he owned Bowling Truss and Supply in Leonardtown and Bowling’s Home Center in King George, Virginia. His hobbies included RV traveling, gardening, and waterfowl hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was quite a jokester who made friends wherever he went. One fond memory his family and friends share is the time he (PopPop) and Muriel (MomMom) won a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dance contest. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 10th from 5 to 8:00p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, with Prayers at 7:00p.m. Funeral services, celebrated by Rev. Larry Harris, will be held Friday, January 11th at 11:00a.m., at Trinity Church, 9560 Trinity Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com