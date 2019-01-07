Melody Ann Nutter, 60

Melody Ann Nutter, age 60, of Lusby, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

She was born to Sonja B. Ritchie and the late James B. Duffy on March 2, 1958.

Melody was passionate about her family, her beach and racing.

Melody was a wife to the late Jack Nutter, Sr. and step-daughter to the late Willard T. Ritchie. She is survived by her brothers James T, Tracey and Jason. Her children Kelly, Michael, Matthew and Jake. She leaves behind her grandchildren, extended family and close friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert in Owings, MD, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm, immediately followed by a brief service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Melody’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Inc., 2141 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 7000, El Segundo, CA 90245.