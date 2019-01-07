Patricia Kreb formally of Arlington, VA transitioned this life on Jan. 2, 2019.

Patricia was born in Los Angeles, CA to the late Florentine and Hattie Webb. She graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School and upon completion of high school she attended UCLA.

She is survived by her three children Nancy Ann Pirner of Waldorf, MD, Scott Krebs of Centreville, VA, and Stephen Krebs of Boonville, MO. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kati Pirner of Washington D.C., Krysta Pirner of Seattle, WA., Karla Pirner of Washington D.C., Elisabeth Frankel of Centreville, VA., Stephen Krebs of Centreville,VA., and Nathaniel Krebs of Boonville, MO.

Patricia was a homemaker who also enjoyed volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program, United Christian Mission, and the American Red Cross where she was a faithful volunteer for over 44 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.