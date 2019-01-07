Edward L. Watson, of The Villages FL, (formally of Clinton, MD) passed on Jan. 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Born and raised in Washington, DC. Edward was the beloved husband of Lois E. Watson for over 50 years. Lois pre-deceased him in 2006; Edward began his federal government career as a painter at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in DC. He retired in the late 1960’s as the general construction supervisor. Edward was a devout lover of all animals and would hand feed even those in the wild. He is survived by 2 children Patricia Mlady and Michele Watson; 2 grandchildren Daniel Stedman and Tracey Suzenski,7 great-grandchildren and Bo (his devoted dog).

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in memory may be directed to Lake County Humane Society, 16435 McKinley Rd., Umatilla, FL 32784 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.