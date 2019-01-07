Orlando J. Boccabella “OJ”.,94

Orlando J. Boccabella “OJ” of Huntingtown, MD passed away on December 31, 2018, at the age of 94.

OJ was born in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Alessandro and Carolina (Disantis) Boccabella. For over 66 years, he was the beloved husband of Lorraine V. (Hooper) Boccabella.

OJ was a United States Navy Veteran; he worked on the railroad for 47 years retiring in 1986. Some of the companies he worked for included Pennsylvania Railroad, Conrail, Penn-Central and Amtrak. He also worked for the Calvert County government at the recycling center in Huntingtown for 14 years.

He was a great animal lover, avid Washington Redskins fan and loved to travel as well.

Along with his wife, he is survived by one sister Anne Disilvestri, a brother Peter Boccabella, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Contributions can be made to Jesus the Good Shepherd Memorial Fund, Calvert County Humane Society.