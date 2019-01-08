Maryland Casinos Generate $148.4 Million During December

Casino gaming revenue contributes $61 million to the state

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that December 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos totaled a $148,381,413 an increase of $7,347,286 (5.2%) compared to the December 2017 total of $141,034,126.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from December 2018 casino gaming revenue totaled $61,032,048, including $45,792,178 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

Five of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their December 2017 gaming revenue totals:

MGM National Harbor (3,137 slot machines, 198 table games)

$59,916,626 in December 2018, an increase of $3,340,758 (5.9%) from December 2017.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,825 slot machines, 198 table games)

$50,075,907 in December 2018, an increase of $2,876,453 (6.1%) from December 2017.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,194 slot machines, 158 table games)

$22,226,466 in December 2018, a decrease of $1,735,771 (-7.2%) from December 2017.

Hollywood Casino Perryville (822 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,286,511 in December 2018, an increase of $528,681 (9.2%) from December 2017.

Ocean Downs Casino (892 slot machines, 18 table games)

$5,441,771 in December 2018, an increase of $1,693,317 (45.2%) from December 2017.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort (665 slot machines, 17 table games)

$4,434,132 in December 2018, an increase of $643,849 (17.0%) from December 2017.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.