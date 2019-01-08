Holiday Gift Exchange Makes Leonardtown Lady $77,777 Richer

Lucky fan wins top prize on Maryland 7s scratch-off

A simple gift from a relative gave a lucky Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan a holiday to remember this year. Nicknamed “Queen of 7s,” the Leonardtown lady won the top prize of $77,777 on a Maryland 7s scratch-off.

“At first, I thought it was one of the ‘joke’ tickets because that would be my luck,” she said. “Then, I started to realize that it wasn’t and it was the real deal. I immediately jumped up and said, ‘Woohoo! I’m going to college!’ ”

“Queen of 7s” was attending her family holiday party when a relative gave everyone two instant tickets. The 47-year-old verified her big win with her family and by scanning the scratch-off using the Maryland Lottery app. The happy woman plans to invest the money, enroll in community college classes and buy herself a holiday gift.

Also celebrating the big win is the lucky St. Mary’s County Lottery retailer that sold the top-prize winning scratch-off to the winner’s relative. BJ’s Wholesale Club #317 at 44950 Worth Lane in California earns a $777.77 bonus from the Lottery for the sale.

The $5 Maryland 7s game offers players a choice of seven different scenes including our winner’s 7-shaped crab claw scene. The scratch-off still has three more unclaimed $77,777 top prizes and thousands of others ranging from $7 to $5,000.

