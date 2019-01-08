Jacqueline Marie “Jackie” Phillips-Olson passed from a medical emergency on Saturday January 5, 2019.

Jackie is survived by her husband Jay Olson, Son Tyler Olson, granddaughter Aubree and Mother Florence Phillips, close friends JoAnn Debullet and Danielle Debullet. She is predeceased by her father Kenneth W. Phillips and Aunt Rose Sherman.

Jackie joined the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company September 1, 1989 and served many years as a firefighter/EMT. She completed many hours of training and was certified to the Fire Officer III Level and Fire Instructor II Level. She also served the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company in several administrative roles, serving as a Board of Director, company President, and FVFC delegate to the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association and Maryland State Firemen’s Association.

Jackie served the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association as Assistant Secretary 1997-1998, Secretary 2006, and President 2001-2003. She was inducted into the AACVFA Hall of Fame in 2003.

She was very busy with the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, serving on the Fire Prevention Committee 1999-2002 (Vice-Chair 1999-2001), Safety Committee 2000-2006 (Chair 2003-2005), Assistant Secretary 2002-2008, Awards Committee 2003-2005, 2004-Present Convention Committee, Marketing/Individual Membership 2010-2011, Cancer Committee 2015-Present, Secretary 2009-2011, 2nd Vice-President 2011-2012, 1st Vice-President 2012-2013, and President 2013-2014, Ex-Officio member of the Executive Committee 2014-2015. She was inducted into the MSFA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Jackie was employed with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department as the Volunteer Coordinator.

Jackie led a life of giving to others unconditionally in service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 2130 Priest Bridge Drive Suite 6, Crofton, MD 21114.

Services: Viewing will be held at 3:00PM-9:00PM on Thursday January 10, 2019 at the Singleton Funeral Home at 1 2nd Avenue, SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Friday January 11, 2019, Funeral at 10:00AM at the Faith Baptist Church, 7378 E. Furnace Branch Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Graveside Service, Glen Haven Memorial Park at 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Class A Uniform Attire Is Appropriate For This Event. All Fire Departments Wishing To Bring Equipment Or Provide Honor Guard Personnel Email funeral@fvfc34.org

A Coach Bus Is Available to Transport People from Western MD to Events. The Bus Will Transport to the Event And Back At The Conclusion. Please RSVP By 01/10/2019 07:00AM

If You Intend to Ride The Bus. RSVP By Email With: Your Name, Number of People, Parking Location, Dates – Viewing and/or Funeral. funeral@fvfc34.org