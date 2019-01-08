Woman Transported to Area Burn Center After Kitchen Fire in Lexington Park

On Monday, January 7, 2018 at approximately 9:50 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, and NAS Patuxent River responded to 45993 Great Mills Court, in Lexington Park for the reported kitchen fire with one person injured.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story apartment complex with nothing evident from all sides of the building. Upon further investigation they found a small fire in the kitchen on the stove.

Emergency medical services on scene requested a helicopter due to the female patients burns, however the adult female patient was transported by ambulance to a burn center with unknown injuries.