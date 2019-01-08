Bottle Throwing and Bar Fight in La Plata on New Year’s Eve Leads to Arrest for Two Men

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, responded to Vinos Liquor Store in La Plata for the report of a fight in progress. The caller stated a large group of patrons were actually fighting and throwing bottles.
When troopers arrived on scene, the fight had already ended and the parties involved were already separated from one another. One of the liquor store employees pointed out to police a black male subject, later identified as Gary Phillip Queen Jr, 41 of Waldorf, who was supposedly involved in the fight.
Queen told police that he was at the bar with his wife when he was randomly assaulted by a group of black males. Queen stated that he was “sucker punched” and bottles were thrown at his wife for no reason.
Thomas told police that Queen was arguing with the bartender, yelling, cursing, and agitating other customers at the bar. Thomas stated that he walked over to Queen to talk to him and to get try to get him to calm down and that he started arguing with Queen because he was rude to him (Thomas).
While police were speaking with Thomas a white male came out of the manager’s office with gauze wrapped around his head and blood covering his head and face. It was learned that the male had been struck in the head with one of the liquor bottles that were thrown across the bar. EMT personnel were notified of the male’s injuries and responded to the scene.
Police viewed the security camera footage and were able to see that Queen was the reason the whole fight started. Both Thomas and Queen made several attempts to approach each other, but other patrons kept continued to separate them. During the shoving and yelling, Queen inadvertently bumped into Thomas’ wife which infuriated Thomas even more than before.
During this altercation a black female approaches Queen and strikes him in the face. At approximately 1:26 a.m. Thomas grabbed a cup of water and threw it at Queen. Thomas then grabbed a beer bottle off the bar counter and threw it across the bar in Thomas’s direction. The white male was standing between Thomas and Queen and was struck by the bottle.
It was also learned during the investigation that Thomas and the white male were acquaintances and Thomas had hit the male accidentally with the beer bottle as he was aiming at another individual.
Thomas was arrested and charged with affray and assault-first degree. He was released a short while later on a $25,000 bond and is due in district court on January 29, 2019.
Queen was arrested and charged with affray, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. He was released a short while later on his own recognizance and is due in district court on March 12, 2019.
Vino’s wasn’t so bad until the trash started ruining it
So the first person to throw a punch was the female? And if Queen was the reason for the fight, why wasn’t he charged with assault like the other guy? Sounds like there was some pushing and yelling and the others took it to a new level. What a mess.
Knew Tim Ross from colonial beach. Was always a cool dude shocked he is accused of this. Sang tenor in church choir
calling 911 on 01-01-19 eh? It was past 1:19, but before 9:11? what about 191 the liquor board should allow those that come before it with fines to pay the fines to charity. Who do the fines go to? Who are the fines payable to? Anyone who goes before the liquor board should ask them if the fines can be paid to charity and get them on the record about it. Anyone who goes to court should be asking if the fines can be paid to charity, also, and get the judge and the SA on the record about it.
What a way to start the New Year.