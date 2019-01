On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Chingville Road the area of Vibbert Lane in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway after striking a tree and multiple mailboxes.

The single occupant/operator signed a patient care refusal form at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.