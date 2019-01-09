50 Year Service Award for Chief Dave Summers of Ironsides Volunteer Rescue Squad
Commissioner Bowling, Chief Summers, Chief Spalding
Chief Spalding and her membership recognizes Chief Dave Summers of the Ironsides Volunteer Rescue Squad for 50 years distinguished volunteer service to his community and Charles County.
In addition, he served Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department as a Chief Officer.
He also received a proclamation from our county commissioners for his service.
Congratulations Chief Summers.
