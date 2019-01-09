Inmate at St. Mary’s County Detention Center Charged with Assault
Jamarr Lamont Smith, 37, of District Heights
On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Deputy Fenwick of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault.
Investigation determined Jamarr Lamont Smith, 37, of District Heights, threw an item at another inmate after a verbal argument.
Smith was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
