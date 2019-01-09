Lexington Park Man Charged with Possession of Cocaine After Traffic Stop

On Thursday, December 27, 2018, Cpl. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for several traffic infractions in the 21600 block of Enterprise Drive in Lexington Park.

The operator of the vehicle refused to follow verbal commands, and refused to identify himself.

It was later learned the vehicle operator was Jayquan Malyk Musgrove, 18, of Lexington Park.

Located in Musgrove’s vehicle was a baggie containing a white powdery substance; suspected cocaine.

Musgrove was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

