On Tuesday, January 1, 2019, Deputy Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46400 block of Munley Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation.

Upon arrival Quinton Marquis Remied, 22, with no fixed address, was observed in the driveway of the residence.

Remied was on the property is violation of a valid court order prohibiting him from being at the residence.

Remied was arrested and charged with Violating a Protective Order.