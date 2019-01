St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies will be installing and checking child safety seats on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park from 3 to 6 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but the event is open to show ups.

Each check/installation takes about 30 minutes to complete.

The Sheriff’s Office does not provide the child seats.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080548a5af28a1f94-child1