Lexington Park Drunk Driver Arrested After Almost Colliding with Police Car

January 8, 2019
Justin Steven Leitch, 28, of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Justin Steven Leitch, 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, by Deputy Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Dep. Ball observed Leitch’s vehicle operating in an unsafe manner in the 21800 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park, and Leitch almost caused a collision with Dep. Ball prior to the traffic stop.

