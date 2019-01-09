Missing 17-Year-Old Located and Arrested After Found in Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Six Stolen Guns, Drugs and Paraphernalia

January 9, 2019
John Curtis Reeves, 17 of King George, VA.

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Trooper E. Ruggles and Trooper K. Bauer from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Motel Six, in Lexington Park, to attempt to locate a missing juvenile, John Curtis Reeves, 17 of King George, VA.

Upon arrival, the Troopers located the missing juvenile at the hotel. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A search of the hotel room revealed numerous stolen items from the tri-county area.

Further investigation revealed Reeves was in possession of a stolen vehicle.,

A search of the vehicle revealed three (3) shotguns and two (2) rifles, all were stolen.

Reeves was arrested, taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center where he was charged as an adult with numerous gun law violations & theft.

A female acquaintance of Reeves, Kaylee Raye Radford, 18 of No Fixed Address was also arrested, taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center and charged with theft.

