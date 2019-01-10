One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant in Lexington Park

January 10, 2019

On Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at approximately 9:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sake Japanese Seafood & Steak House located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle into a structure.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck into the front glass window of the building.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office remained on scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


One Response to One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant in Lexington Park

  1. FakeSake on January 10, 2019 at 4:04 am

    For goodness-sake!

    Reply

