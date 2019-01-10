Three Charles County Men Arrested After Breaking into Police Car and Stealing Bullet Proof Vests

On Thursday, January, 3, 2019, at approximately 6:15 a.m., four vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of the La Plata Tire, on Crain Highway, in La Plata.

Each vehicle was entered into by breaking out a window.

The damage to vehicle 1 is approximately $300 and total theft of approximately $15.

The damage to vehicle 2 is approximately $300 and total theft of approximately $615.

The damage to vehicle 3 is approximately $600 and total theft of approximately $110

The damage to vehicle 4 is approximately $400 and total theft of approximately $555

One of the vehicles broken into was a black 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger side front and rear windows of the vehicle were broken out to gain entry. An agency issued brown outer vest carrier was taken and it contained two ballistic panels, A black tactical outer vest carrier was also taken, that carrier contained two ballistic panels. Also stolen were a pair of black gloves and a flashlight.

During the investigation surveillance video was obtained that showed two subjects walk into the parking lot of the LaPlata Tire, and not come back out the same way. A lookout was placed out for the subjects at which time they were located walking in the area of the Patuxent Inn.

Eric Lamont Muschette, 29, of Pomfret, was stopped outside of the Patuxent Inn and provided his name to police. Christopher Lamar Wells, 26, of Nanjemoy, was found inside a room at the Patuxent Inn and provided his name to police. Jarold Lee Lewis Lyles, 38, of La Plata, was inside the Patuxent Inn and was identified by his Maryland ID card.

Police learned that Lyles rented a room inside the Patuxent Inn, and and police entered the room after consent was given by Lyles. Inside the room on a nightstand was a black tactical vest carrier with ballistic panels, During the course of the investigation Wells provided an address on Kent Ave, in La Plata, where some of the other stolen property was stored. At that address police located the ballistic panels from the agency issued brown outer vest carrier and other items. All three men were transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

Christopher Lamar Wells, 26, of Nanjemoy, Jarold Lee Lewis Lyles, 38, of La Plata, and Eric Lamont Muschette, 29, of Pomfret, were each charged with the following.

Destruction of property Under $1,000 (4 counts)

Rogue and vagabond (4 Counts)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (4 Counts)

Muschette and Lyles were released by a District Court Commissioner on personal recognizance. Wells went before a District Court Commissioner and bail was set at $5,000. Wells was released after posting the established bond.

