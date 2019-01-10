Leonardtown Rotary Club Accepting Grant Applications

The Leonardtown Rotary Club is happy to announce that it is opening its call for grant applications for 2019 from St. Mary’s County non-profit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Friday, 5th April 2019. Awards will be announced in May.

A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed in the application and funding availability.

To be eligible for the 2019 award, applications must be received on or before Friday, 5th April 2019. The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website, http://www.leonardtownrotary.org, or by contacting, Gordon Smith, Community Service Director, via email at gsmith@green-finn.com . Please include a copy of your IRS nonprofit designation form with your application.

Leonardtown Rotary Club is a participating club in Rotary International. As defined, “Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.”