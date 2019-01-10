Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Assault, Failure to Obey a lawful Order, Resisting Arrest and Drug Possession

On Monday, January 07, 2019 at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tranquil Court, in Prince Frederick, for a report of an intoxicated adult male causing property damage in a house.

Deputies were at this same address earlier that day for a disorderly subject.

The caller, an adult female advised she locked herself in a closet for safety until police showed up.

Upon arrival, police observed an adult male who was later identified as David Allen Hammaker, 49, of Prince Frederick, exiting the front door of the house approaching them. Hammaker began to yell aggressively and curse at a female inside of the residence and also at officers. Due to Hammaker’ s aggressive behavior he was told to turn around and put his hands behind his back to be detained for the investigation. Police put one cuff on Hammaker’s wrist and while securing the other wrist Hammaker tensed up to avoid his right cuff from being secured. Hammaker began to pull his body forward and away from the officer. Hammaker, was ordered to stop resisting but continued to fight with deputies. While struggling with Hammaker, he was taken to the ground and struck his head on pavement. While on the ground Hammaker continued to resist arrest and not follow any verbal commands. Police were able to secure Hammaker in handcuffs. While cuffed Hammaker began to make threatening statements and continued yell.

A search of Hammaker revealed a Suboxone foil packet located in his wallet that was in his pants pocket. Hammaker was asked if he had a prescription for the Suboxone and he stated he did not.

Once Hammaker was secured, police spoke to the female victim who said Hammaker became angry and had been drinking alcohol and started breaking items inside of the house. When police asked her if an assault occurred, she refused to answer the question. While speaking to her police observed her left eye to be bruised and discolored. Police asked the female victim if she was struck in the eye, and she refused to answer the question. Police photographed evidence of an assault occurring.

Because Hammaker was bleeding from his head, EMS responded to the scene to check on his injuries, and he was transported to the Calvert Memorial Hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.

Once Hammaker was cleared by the Hospital he was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing and charged with the following.

assault second degree

failure to obey a lawful order

resisting arrest

possession of a controlled dangerous substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

Hammaker appeared before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond, he later went before a District Court Judge and had his bail set at $10,000.00