Winter Turkey Season Opens January 17, 2019

Second Chance for Hunters to Take a Hen or Gobbler

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers hunters who did not bag a turkey in the fall another chance, as the winter turkey season runs statewide Jan. 17-19.

The department established the winter season in 2015 to increase opportunities while minimizing conflicts with other hunting seasons.

“Wild turkeys are abundant in most of the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This season is perfect for hunters that want to get outdoors when other popular hunting seasons are closed or winding down.”

Maryland hunters may only use the following weapons during the winter turkey season: Airguns that shoot arrows or bolts; crossbows and vertical bows; or shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller.

Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex, provided the hunter did not harvest a turkey in the 2018 fall season. Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters may check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online or via the department’s mobile app .

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.