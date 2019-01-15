Two Men Arrested After One Threatens to Shoot up Dunkirk Walmart

On January 2, 2019, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff Department responded to the Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of a person with a weapon.

Police were advised that a subject wearing camouflage pants and a purple jacket advised that he was going to his car to get a gun and “shoot the store up”.

When police arrived on scene, they located a black male, identified as Christopher Thomas Yancy, 27 of Landover, walking in the parking lot with his hands in his pockets. Police exited their vehicles with their service issued pistols drawn and ordered Yancy to show his hands. Yancy showed his hands but proceeded to yell obscenities. After the officer holstered his weapon, Yancy was ordered to place his hands on the hood of the police car. Yancy became aggressive and the deputy used a leg sweep to take Yancy down to the ground. While they were fighting, another male, later identified as Decarlos Tre’quan Hendrick, 20 of Waldorf, approached and told the officer to get off Yancy. The officer got up off the ground along with Yancy and held him by his jacket, Yancy was told once again to stop resisting and that he was under arrest.

The officer then retrieved his taser and ordered Yancy to get back on the ground or he would be tased. Yancy did not comply and was struck by one cartridge of the officer’s taser. Once the taser probes struck Yancy, he immediately removed the probes rendering the taser useless.

Yancy was told again that if he did not comply with police and get on the ground he would be tased again. Yancy did not comply and the officer tased Yancy a second time. Yancy fell to the ground and removed the probes again. At this time other officers had arrived on scene and were able handcuff Yancy and place him under arrest.

While officers were placing Yancy under arrest Hendrick continued to approach officers. Hendrick was told he would be placed under arrest if he did not listen to officers. Hendrick did not listen and was placed under arrest. As officers were attempting to handcuff Hendrick, he kept pulling away. Hendrick was finally placed in handcuffs.

Walmart’s loss prevention officer told officers that Yancy and Hendrick came into the store and were attempting to steal items. When confronted, Yancy became aggressive and told the loss prevention officer that he (Yancy) was going to his car to get his gun and was going to kill him

The loss prevention officer pointed out to officers a black Toyota that he saw Yancy and Hendrick get in and out of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a bag of marijuana, 2 digital scales, a pill bottle with numerous pills, numerous old receipts, and numerous unopened items. A blue plastic baggie was on the ground in the area where Yancy was placed under arrest.

A search of Yancy revealed keys to the Toyota and a Gucci pouch that was connected to the key ring. In the Gucci pouch, police found two plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine and one baggie containing heroin.

Yancy was arrested and charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute (crack cocaine schedule II, Heroin schedule I, and marijuana schedule I), resisting arrest, assault, disorderly conduct, and numerous other charges.

Hendrick was arrested and charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute (crack cocaine schedule II, Heroin schedule I, and marijuana schedule I), resisting arrest, failure to obey lawful order, theft, and numerous other charges

Yancy was released on January 3, 2019 on a $5,000 bond and is due in district court on January 28, 2019. Hendrick was released a short while later on his own recognizance and is due in district court on February 7, 2019.

