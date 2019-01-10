La Plata Police Arrest Wanted Washington DC Man After Punching Woman in the Face

On Monday, January 7, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Patrolman First Class, R. Fields, from the La Plata Police Department was dispatched to Piscataway Court, in La Plata, for the report of an assault in progress.

Upon police arrival, they made contact with the victim, an adult female, who advised her children’s father had struck her in the face with a closed fist. She told police, she was upstairs playing video games, when Charles Calvin Ward Jr., 23, of Washington DC, came into her bedroom after staying the night, and when she ignored him, he unplugged the game and punched her in the face. She then demanded that Ward leave her house, and that Ward refused and told her “f##k you and those kids”. After saying this she tried to push Ward out of the door, but he was to strong and forced his way back inside. She said Ward then went into the kitchen and started throwing items from the counter. When She told him she was calling the police, Ward kicked a hole in the wall. After telling Ward that the police we’re coming he ran out the back door.

Ward was located a short distance away walking southbound on Caroline Drive. Police conducted a warrant check on Ward Jr., and were informed by a Charles County Communication Dispatcher that Ward had an active warrant through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward was placed under arrest for Second Degree Assault and transported to Charles County Detention

Ward was also barred from all Fifth Management Property for life, by the property manager.

