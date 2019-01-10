Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Make Traffic Stop on Revoked Driver

On Thursday, January 3, 2019, Deputy R. Forbes, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was in the area of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive, in Lexington Park when he observed a green Dodge Dakota operated by a female who was stopped the day before for driving on a suspended and revoked license.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the operator, and she advised she knew she was not supposed to be driving the vehicle and that she remembered the deputy from the night before.

During the traffic stop, a dispatcher advised the front passenger who identified himself as Robert Maurice Scriber, 45, of Lexington Park, had a confirmed parole retake warrant.

Scriber was placed under arrest and a search of his person revealed a bag of synthetic marijuana and a hand rolled cigar containing the same substance in his left front coat pocket. Scriber advised it was K2 and he was transported to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

