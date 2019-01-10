Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Proud to Host Champions On Patrol

Lt. Krystle Rossignol and the troopers at the Leonardtown Barrack were proud to host St. Mary’s Co. Special Olympics Maryland athlete Kegan Zimmerman today as part of the Champions On Patrol program. Kegan is a true champion in sports and in life and TFC Oyler was honored to have Kegan as her patrol partner today. Kegan toured the Leonardtown Barrack, met sworn and civlian employees there, and then went out on patrol with TFC Oyler.

Champions On Patrol is a partnership between the Maryland State Police and Special Olympics MD that gives children and adults with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to spend time at a State Police barrack and then go on a ride-along. The goal of the program is to give Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to have this up-close experience with law enforcement and, more importantly, to provide our troopers an opportunity to better know and understand someone with an intellectual disability.

Special Olympics is the adopted charity of law enforcement in Maryland, in all 50 states and 42 foreign countries. Police officers participate in a variety of events to help raise funds to support the year-round sports training and competion provided free-of-charge by Special Olympics.

Kegan is a multi-sport athlete who has been competing with Special Olympics Maryland for eleven years. He competes in more than twelve sports year-round and has traveled to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games twice: as a bowler in 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska and for flag football in 2014 in Princeton, New Jersey. Kegan earned a gold medal in cycling at the 2017 Special Olympics Maryland Fall Sports Festival, where he qualified to be selected for World Games. In addition to competing, Kegan serves as a Global Messenger in the Athlete Leadership Program and has become a strong speaker and Special Olympics advocate.

Kegan – You are a true champion! Thank you for going on patrol with the Maryland State Police!

